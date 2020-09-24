Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lone bettor from Valenzuela City wins PHP128M lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Valenzuela City bagged the Php128,397,144.80 jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Thursday.

The winner managed to guess the number combination of 02-12-22-27-03-29.

PCSO general manager Royina Garma also announced that at least 43 bettors guessed 5 winning numbers and they will receive PHP100,000 each.

PHP1,500 will be given to 1,653 players who managed to guess four correct numbers.

The 23,419 who have three correct numbers will receive Php60.00 each.

The selling agents get a prize commission of 1 percent of the jackpot, but not more than PHP1 million.

The winning prize will be subjected to a 20% final tax based on the implementation of the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN law. Therefore, the jackpot prize will be taxed of a little over Php25 million and the winner will take home over Php 104 million prize money.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is being drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday of the week.

Small time lotteries will now be allowed in provinces of Abra, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Surigao del Sur, Davao del Sur excluding Davao City, and Olongapo City, Zambales next week.

