Group warns over ‘drop your beautiful daughter’ challenge

Have you noticed your Facebook and social media timeline with photos of young girls and parents posting the hashtag #dropyourbeautifuldaughterchallenge?

For some, this may be a way to be proud and show off their children, but a group warns that it could actually post some risks.

Save the Children Philippines warned parents and guardians on Wednesday against trending online challenges involving their children as these can put them at risk of online sexual abuse and exploitation.

The challenge asks users to post photos of their children, have already gained half a million responses.

“We call on parents and guardians to be at the forefront of fulfilling the right of children to be protected from online sexual abuse and exploitation by using social media responsibly and teaching children the proper and safe use of the internet,” Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines said in a statement.

The group said that these photos can still be used in other purposes by online predators.

“Even if the images posted are not sexual in nature and content, there is still a risk that these can be used by online predators for untoward purposes,” he said.

The group reminds parents and guardians to be more careful when sharing photos of their children.

“It is advisable that parents respectfully monitor their children’s online activities and to be good role models in using the internet and social media,” the statement said.

“While we are proud of our children and would love to share beautiful pictures of them, let us be more cautious in joining online challenges that may jeopardize their welfare,” the group added.

The Philippines is currently on top of the list of countries where children are sexually exploited online.

In 2017, the Office of Cybercrime of the Department of Justice (DOJ) received more than 45,000 tip-offs about sexual images of Filipino children.

The department saw a dramatic increase in 2019 with 600,000 cases.