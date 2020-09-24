Dubai conducts inspection on 2,600 shops, issues more closure order due to COVID-19 measures violations

The Dubai Municipality has shut down a salon in Al Twar and a massage center in Al Bada’a along with three food establishments on Tuesday.

These establishments were found to be violating the government’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety protocols.

Authorities say that a cafeteria at International City China Cluster, a restaurant at Al Muraqqabat, and another eatery at Vegetable Market at Ras Al Khor were also closed down on Tuesday.

The municipality continues to monitor food health establishments if they are compliant on the public safety standards and necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19.

“During Dubai Municipality’s 2,601 inspection visits, 56 violations were reported, 52 were issued warnings while 2,488 institutions were found to comply with COVID-19 safety rules,” the agency said in a tweet.