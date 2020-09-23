Dubai Economy authorizes shops to deny entry to consumers violating COVID-19 guidelines

Dubai Economy affirmed that traders have the right to refrain from receiving or providing services to consumers and the public who do not commit to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, which are part of the protocols regulating the practice of commercial activities in the current phase.

Health as well as safety of the public is a top priority and everyone is responsible to protect it, reminded Dubai Economy.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy is continuously monitoring commercial establishments to ensure their commitment to the precautionary measures. Establishments that violate the precautionary guidelines, such as physical distancing and the mandatory requirement for employees and consumers to wear masks, will face disciplinary action.

RELATED STORY: Dubai fines 721 people caught violating COVID-19 measures on beaches

Dubai Economy also stressed the need for traders to clarify the precautionary measures, procedures and protocols to consumers and the public. Consumers should be alerted about the required precautions right from the moment they enter the business premises and their compliance ensured before they are served, in order to ensure proper consumer awareness and minimise instances of non-compliant consumers being denied of services.

Dubai Economy confirmed that it will verify any consumer complaint related to denial of services by traders and examine the evidence submitted by traders on any consumer failing to adhere to the precautionary measures. The most important objective is to limit the spread of COVID-19 through a full commitment to precautionary measures and protocols.

Inspection teams from CCCP imposed fines on four commercial establishments yesterday, including two retail outlets in various shopping centres, a pharmacy in Al Rigga, and an exchange house in Al Muraqqabat, for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. CCCP also warned two establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 539 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

READ ON: Four establishments fined in Dubai for violations on physical distancing and mask wearing

Dubai Economy stressed that it will continue its intensive efforts to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures across the emirate, and will not tolerate any violation or abuse detected, or reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.