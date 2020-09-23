Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle recovers from COVID-19

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has recovered from the coronavirus disease.

“Hallelujah! After several days of self-isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples has tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19,” Catholic community group Domino Est announced on Facebook.

“On this Feast Day of Padre Pio, known for his Prayer for Healing, let us offer a THANKSGIVING prayer to the Lord and to Mama Mary for her intercession, and offer as well a prayer for the continued good health of His Eminence Cardinal Tagle,” the group added.

Tagle tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 after he returned to Manila from Vatican.

“Cardinal Chito came home also to visit his elderly parents in Imus, Cavite. Now he is prevented from doing so because he has to stay in isolation in the next 14 days,” said Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, acting president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, in a letter to his fellow bishops on September 12.

“Fortunately, he is asymptomatic. May I ask you to please have him included in all your daily Mass intentions until he recovers fully from COVID-19 so that he can resume his important ministry for the universal Church?” David said.

