WATCH: More UAE officials get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s, MoHAP’s, plan to get frontline health workers vaccinated against the coronavirus, a number of health officials have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospital Sector and Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation; Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres, and Clinics; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector, have all recently been administered the vaccine.

Following the UAE’s authorisation of the use of the vaccine by frontline workers, MoHAP has also started administering the vaccine to medical and nursing staff at Al Qassimi Hospital for Women & Children.

In a statement, MoHAP said, “This step clearly underlines the interest and support of the wise leadership for all workers in the health sector and its commitment to providing them with the highest levels of safety.”

The Health Ministry highlighted the UAE’s success in the clinical trials of the vaccine which have demonstrated the efficacy and effectiveness of the vaccine and its ability to curb the pandemic consequences. “Those who got vaccinated will be under careful and continuous medical supervision along with necessary examinations to spot any adverse effects that may arise,” MoHAP added.

The evaluation of the vaccine for emergency use by frontline workers is based on a criteria that takes into account the target group, product characteristics, preclinical and clinical study data, and all relevant available scientific evidence.

MoHAP has followed all measures to control the quality, safety, and effectiveness of the vaccine, including the emergency use of the product, with a scope defined by the country’s health legislation authorities, identification of the number of target groups, the dose, and vaccination system. This is in addition to monitoring and reporting negative effects and providing information supportive of safety, efficacy, and manufacturing.