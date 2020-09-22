UAE temperatures drop to 16.7C; foggy, humid mornings expected until Wednesday

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) revealed that the lowest temperature recorded in the UAE dropped to 16.7C at the Raknah area around 6:15 am today, September 22.

The weather bureau also warned the public of poor horizontal visibility expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 22 to 23, due to changing climate patterns.

Fog enveloped certain parts of the country earlier today, from 1:00 to 9:00 am.

The Abu Dhabi Police also reminded motorists to exercise caution to avoid any accidents from taking place, especially after Monday night’s 21-car pile-up at the Emirates Road in Sharjah that left two individuals injured.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards,” tweeted the Abu Dhabi Police.

Fog and mist formations are expected to continue until Wednesday morning over internal and coastal areas.

Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate across the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.