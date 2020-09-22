Tourist in UAE who forgot AED14,000 (Php 185,000+) in taxi recovers his money

The UAE has once again proven that it is a safe country for all after a tourist managed to recover a huge sum of money that he lost inside a taxi.

First Assistant Omar Mussabah Al Kaabi of Ajman’s Al Madinah Police Station was handed over a wallet containing sum of AED14,000 (Php 185,000+) by a taxi driver, and he immediately tracked down the person who lost the money.

Al Kaabi then learned that it was a Pakistani visitor who only stayed in the country for 15 days and left the UAE after checking that the wallet contained the visitor’s ID, a bank card, an account number and the cash.

“He dropped his wallet in the taxi while traveling back to his home country. It was a very difficult mission to track him down,” said Al Kaabi.

The police officer contacted the bank of the tourist which has a branch in Abu Dhabi to facilitate the return of the money and his belongings.

“I contacted the bank manager, explained the situation to him, and requested him to use the account number to provide us with the contact information of the man. After some time, with a daily follow-up with the bank, the manager finally managed to find his phone number in Pakistan. We called him and asked him if he lost his wallet. He said he left it in the taxi and, because the flight was ready to board, he didn’t have time to search for it,” recalled Al Kaabi.

The wallet’s owner then provided the details of a trusted friend who still lives in the UAE where authorities can return his belongings.

“He gave the name of his friend who resides in Dubai. He came and received the wallet. He thanked the police for the efforts and the help that he never expected,” said Al Kaabi.