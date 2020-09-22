Police officer in New York arrested due to ‘spying’ for China

A police officer from New York has been recently arrested for allegedly spying for China, The National reported.

The Tibetan officer stationed in Queens was charged with espionage after authorities said he was gathering data about the city’s Tibetan community for the Chinese government.

In the indictment released on September 21, it said that the officer was directed by Chinese Consulate members in New York to gather information on the community’s activities and potential sources between 2018 and 2020—being paid tens of thousands of dollars for his service. He also reportedly allowed these Consulate members to attend events of New York Police.

The man has been charged with enlisting in the service of a foreign country on US soil, misrepresentation, and obstructing the operation of a public service. He is currently suspended without pay.

The National reported that the man was granted asylum in the US, saying he was tortured due to his Tibetan ethnicity. According to investigations, however, his parents were members of the Chinese Communist Party.