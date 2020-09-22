Man smashes girlfriend’s head after she broke up with him

A man in Thailand was arrested after he was caught allegedly smashing his girlfriend’s head and killing her after she tried to break up with him, Asia News Network reported.

The authorities received a report that the body of a woman was found inside a cage outside one of the houses in Na Khayat, Thailand.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Kochakorn Thongdeepheng, was found face down and her left eye and forehead completely smashed.

According to investigations, the victim was heard fighting with her boyfriend Natthapol Dumsin hours before her death. Neighbors showed they were always fighting, so they paid no attention to them.

The boyfriend eventually confessed to killing Thongdeepheng, admitting that he got angry when she tried to break up with him.