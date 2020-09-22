Building collapse in India kills 11, 7 of whom are kids

Eleven people—seven of whom are children—were killed after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, India on September 21.

In a report by Tribune India, police said that the building—which housed 150 people—crumbled around 3:40 AM, and that among those killed includes a two-year-old. It was also not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

Authorities were able to rescue 13 people so far, including a boy who was pulled out from the debris by the personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF).

Officials also added that the building collapsed while residents were asleep. They used a canine squad to rescue trapped people from the debris.