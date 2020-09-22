Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Autumn in UAE begins today, September 22

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 40 mins ago

The UAE will begin to feel cooler winds and lower temperatures in the coming days as Autumn will begin in the country from today, September 22.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences announced the beginning of the country’s autumn season at exactly 5:31 pm as per reports from the official Twitter account of Sharjah News.

RELATED STORY: Suhail star sighting in UAE signals end of summer 2020

This means that from September 22, nights will be longer, and days are expected to become shorter and shorter as winter approaches in the country.

Yesterday, the UAE saw an equal length of day and night according to Al Jarwan, as the sun will be directly over the equator before it moves further towards the southern hemisphere.

READ ON: UAE marks end of summer on September 21

Days are expected to get shorter and nights will become longer in the coming days.

Al Jarwan estimates that this period of shorter days and longer nights will last until March 20, 2021, when the day and night becomes of equal length once again.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of WATCH: UAE health workers, nursing staff get first shots of COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH: UAE health workers, nursing staff get first shots of COVID-19 vaccine

9 seconds ago
Photo of WATCH: UAE releases horrifying drunk driving video that killed 3 people

WATCH: UAE releases horrifying drunk driving video that killed 3 people

6 mins ago
Photo of WATCH: More UAE officials get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH: More UAE officials get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

28 mins ago
Photo of Soon to rise: Dubai’s 100-hectare wholesale market

Soon to rise: Dubai’s 100-hectare wholesale market

53 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close