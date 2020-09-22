Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3 dead, 3 injured in Abu Dhabi bus crash due to dense fog

Two buses crashed at a traffic incident in Abu Dhabi leading to the deaths of three people and left three more with moderate injuries.

The Abu Dhabi Police reported that the driver of the bigger bus wasn’t paying attention to the smaller bus at the Al Faya-Saih Shuhaib truck road.

The smaller bus happened to deviate from his lane and hit the bigger vehicle.

Motorists in Abu Dhabi and the UAE are reminded to be extra careful on the roads with the increased number of accidents due to the reduced visibility caused by the fog.

