Woman falls out of moving car in attempt to do Snapchat video

Neil Bie 22 mins ago

Netizens are reminded to stay safe while doing their posts on social media after a woman fell down on a highway in her attempt to create a Snapchat video.

Local officials in London stated that the woman survived the fall, even after she landed on a “live lane” at the junction six of M25 nad the Clacket Lane Services on the early hours of September 19, Saturday.

“The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a Snapchat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane. It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed. #nowords” tweeted the Surrey Police Roads Policing Unit.

A spokesperson stated that the woman was given immediate treatment by paramedics who arrived on the scene, as per reports from Sky News.

No arrests were made due to her acts.

In 2018, over 250 people have died while taking pictures and posting on social media in the past seven years, with numbers surging in recent news.

