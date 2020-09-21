UAE signs deal with NASA to train Emirati astronauts for future space mission

Days leading to the first anniversary of UAE’s historic journey to the International Space Station, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the government’s signing of an agreement with NASA to train Emirati astronauts at its spaceflight training center in US for future missions.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with @NASA to train UAE astronauts for potential missions to the International Space Station, including space walks & long duration station missions,” said the UAE Vice President on his Twitter account.

“The program will train our youth and astronauts for future missions,” His Highness added.

We are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with @NASA to train UAE astronauts for potential missions to the International Space Station, including space walks & long duration station missions. The program will train our youth and astronauts for future missions. pic.twitter.com/iipzZAD1MF — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 21, 2020



Currently, Major Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut who waived the UAE flag in space, is set to begin the two-year programme. He is accompanied by reserve astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi.