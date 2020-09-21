OFW in Saudi Arabia wants to go home after bus accident

For almost a year, Overseas Filipino Worker Christopher Pacaldo has been struggling in Saudi Arabia following a bus accident. The bus driver hit a backhoe leading to the tragic event last October 2019.

Christopher had six major surgeries at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulazis Hospital, but when he got out of the hospital, he needs to take care of himself for rehabilitation.

In an interview with GMA News, Christopher said that he wanted to go back to the Philippines and be with his family in Cebu.

“Lahat ginawa ko na halos lumubod ako sa kanila pero hindi ko alam kung makakauwi p ba ako o hindi tanggap ko na po ang lahat,”

Christopher said in a post.

However, he was not able to go home because of the coronavirus lockdown imposed in Riyadh.

Christopher also slammed those accusing him that he only wanted to claim his insurance for the accident.

“Hindi po ako naghahabol sa insurance na makukuha ko dito. Buhay ko ang nakasalalay dito hindi po buhay mo. Ang dami niyong alibi sa akin, simula paglabas ko sa ospital sinabi ko na sa inyo na gusto ko na umuwi,” he said.