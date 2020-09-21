Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings to light up with the ‘Global Goals’ logo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings are to light up with the ‘Global Goals’ logo, to mark Abu Dhabi’s hosting of ‘Goals House’ during UN General Assembly Week (September 20 to 24). The event aims to drive progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This month, the UN General Assembly marks its 75th anniversary; an important milestone as the world is presented with an urgent challenge to build a more sustainable world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: International Day of Peace: UAE celebrates decades of establishing peace, stability worldwide

Launched at the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2019, Goals House is a global programme that brings together thought leaders and influencers from industry, government, academia, culture, civil society and the media to share strategic thinking and inspire movements to make the Global Goals a reality.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to make the world safer, fairer and more just for everyone. In addition to Abu Dhabi, 2020 venues include London, New York, Berlin and Kigali, among others.

To view the programming from Goals House Abu Dhabi and others, visit Global Goals House. Panels from the Abu Dhabi hub will be available to view on Abu Dhabi Government Media Office’s YouTube channel.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Woman falls out of moving car in attempt to do Snapchat video

Woman falls out of moving car in attempt to do Snapchat video

19 mins ago
Photo of Ajman announces permanent work-from-home guidelines for employees

Ajman announces permanent work-from-home guidelines for employees

2 hours ago
Photo of Actress arrested in Dubai for hosting birthday parties amid COVID-19

Actress arrested in Dubai for hosting birthday parties amid COVID-19

3 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 679 new cases, total now at 85,595 with one death

COVID-19: UAE reports 679 new cases, total now at 85,595 with one death

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close