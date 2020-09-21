LOOK: Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings to light up with the ‘Global Goals’ logo

Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings are to light up with the ‘Global Goals’ logo, to mark Abu Dhabi’s hosting of ‘Goals House’ during UN General Assembly Week (September 20 to 24). The event aims to drive progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This month, the UN General Assembly marks its 75th anniversary; an important milestone as the world is presented with an urgent challenge to build a more sustainable world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched at the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2019, Goals House is a global programme that brings together thought leaders and influencers from industry, government, academia, culture, civil society and the media to share strategic thinking and inspire movements to make the Global Goals a reality.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to make the world safer, fairer and more just for everyone. In addition to Abu Dhabi, 2020 venues include London, New York, Berlin and Kigali, among others.

To view the programming from Goals House Abu Dhabi and others, visit Global Goals House. Panels from the Abu Dhabi hub will be available to view on Abu Dhabi Government Media Office’s YouTube channel.