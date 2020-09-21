Ajman announces permanent work-from-home guidelines for employees

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, has announced a permanent work-from-home system for government employees in the Emirate.

Employees may be assigned one of two types of remote work: The first is a 100% work-from-home sceheme, and the second is a partial remote work system, where employees may be asked to report to the office daily, weekly or on a monthly basis as per reports from Emirates News Agency (WAM).

RELATED STORY: Ajman closes two shopping centers for leniency on UAE’s COVID-19 preventive measures

All of Ajman’s local government agencies are expected to implement these updated guidelines and will have the option to choose which e-system will work best for their department.

Employees on probation, as well as those whose work requires their physical presence in the office, will not be part of this new system.

READ ON: RTA resumes intercity bus operations from Dubai to Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah

Earlier, both federal and local government entities in Ajman shut down their physical offices but continued to work remotely for several months during the height of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Gradual return to work resumed around June to July upon the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme.