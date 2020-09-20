WATCH: Housemaid in Bahrain placed in car trunk to prevent employer’s box from falling

A viral video of a housemaid in a trunk had been making its rounds on social media for the negligence of her employer that seemed to prioritize the contents of the box over the life of the housemaid.

Netizens pointed out that the video was taken from Bahrain, as the video shows that the domestic helper held on to the box while the car sped on past the highway, as per reports from Bahrain’s The Daily Tribune.

The General Directorate of Traffic in Bahrain, through its official Twitter account, stated that traffic authorities took legal action against the 20-year-old female driver.

Authorities state that the driver will face prosecution for endangering the life of her housemaid.

Watch the video here: