Warehouse worker jailed for stealing face masks

A keeper at a warehouse in Dubai has been handed a one-year imprisonment followed by deportation for stealing boxes of face masks, Khaleej Times reported.

The defendant, a 43-year-old Asian, was sentenced by the Dubai Court of First Instance on a robbery charge after he reportedly stole face masks worth AED8,400. The court also slapped him a fine of the same amount.

According to the public prosecution, the defendant had been stealing the said item from May 31 to June 11, intentionally damaging the interests of the company and embezzling its property.

He was then reported by a Filipina after he tried to sell her about 28 boxes of face masks.

“I am a co-owner of a medical supplies company. I don’t know the defendant personally prior to the case. I just know he worked as a keeper at the DHA warehouses,” Khaleej Times quoted the Filipina as saying.

The woman was told by the authorities to meet with the man for the said deal, which led to him being caught red-handed.

His supervisor also said that he has been given a spare key of the warehouse and has been working for them for 10 years.

“He had been working as a warehouse keeper since September 2010. I was shocked he abused his job to rob 28 boxes of face masks, each containing 100 packets, worth Dh8,400,” Khaleej Times quoted the supervisor as saying.

Reports said the defendant can appeal the ruling within 15 days.

