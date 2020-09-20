Sharjah converts 4,100+ parking spaces to paid slots

The Sharjah Municipality has announced that the emirate has converted over 4,100 parking spaces to paid slots as of the third quarter of 2020.
Parking spaces covered include Sharjah’s 3rd, 10th, 15th, and 17th industrial areas, along with parking zones at the Muweilah commercial area, Al Taawun, and Al Nahda.
RELATED STORY: Valet parking services resume in Abu Dhabi with stricter measures
Apart from this number, 230 additional parking spaces have also been converted to paid parking with smart parking meters that have a touch screen panel that eliminates the need for printed parking tickets as part of a pilot project.
Since the beginning of July, the municipality has issued and renewed 6323 virtual parking subscriptions and issued 583 parking reservation permits for commercial and industrial establishments as well as private parking lots.
View this post on Instagram
. . تشمل مناطق مويلح والنهدة والتعاون "بلدية الشارقة تعلن إخضاع 4100 موقف للرسوم خلال الربع الثالث من العام الجاري" أعلنت بلدية مدينة الشارقة إطلاق مشاريع جديدة خلال الربع الثالث من هذا العام من خلال إدارة المواقف العامة وإخضاع ما لا يقل عن4,100 موقف إضافي للرسوم في مناطق متفرقة في المدينة وبعض القطاعات الحيوية الأخرى، حيث سيتم اخضاع المناطق الصناعية المطلة على الشارع الصناعي الثالث ( الصناعية 3 والصناعية 10 ) والمواقف المطلة على شارع مليحة ( الصناعية 15 والصناعية 17 )، كما سيتم إخضاع مواقف بعض المناطق التجارية و استكمال اخضاع مواقف إضافية في منطقة مويلح التجارية ومواقف في منطقة التعاون واستكمال اخضاع مواقف النهدة. وقامت البلدية خلال العام الجاري بإخضاع 230 موقف إضافي للرسوم وتشغيل أجهزة متطورة وذكية لسداد رسوم المواقف عبر اللمس بشكل تجريبي دون الحاجة إلى طباعة ورقية بما يتماشى مع أهداف الإدارة العليا بالبلدية في الحفاظ على الموارد والحفاظ على البيئة، كما قامت منذ بداية شهر يوليو بإصدار وتجديد 6323 اشتراكاً افتراضياً خاصاً بمركبات المشتركين في خدمة الاشتراكات السنوية بحيث لا يحتاج المتعامل لوضع ملصق على زجاج المركبة، واصدار 583 تصريحاً خاصاً بحجوزات المواقف للمنشآت التجارية والصناعية وساحات المواقف الاستثمارية. . . Sharjah City Municipality decided to convert 4,100 parking spaces into paid zones in the third quarter of this year, including parking spaces in the 3rd industrial area, 10th Industrial area, 15th industrial area and 17th industrial area. The new paid parking scheme covered also parking zones in Muweilah commercial area, Al Taawun and Al Nahda. During this year, the municipality has converted 230 additional parking spaces into paid parking and operated smart parking meters equipped with a touch screen with no need to print the parking ticket, as a pilot project. Since the beginning of July, the municipality has issued and renewed 6323 virtual parking subscriptions, and issued 583 parking reservation permits for commercial and industrial establishments as well as private parking lots. #الشارقة #بلدية_مدينة_الشارقة #المواقف_العامة #shjmunicipality #sharjah #public_parking