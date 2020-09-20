Sharjah converts 4,100+ parking spaces to paid slots

The Sharjah Municipality has announced that the emirate has converted over 4,100 parking spaces to paid slots as of the third quarter of 2020.

Parking spaces covered include Sharjah’s 3rd, 10th, 15th, and 17th industrial areas, along with parking zones at the Muweilah commercial area, Al Taawun, and Al Nahda.

RELATED STORY: Valet parking services resume in Abu Dhabi with stricter measures

Apart from this number, 230 additional parking spaces have also been converted to paid parking with smart parking meters that have a touch screen panel that eliminates the need for printed parking tickets as part of a pilot project.

Since the beginning of July, the municipality has issued and renewed 6323 virtual parking subscriptions and issued 583 parking reservation permits for commercial and industrial establishments as well as private parking lots.