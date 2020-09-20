RULE-BREAKERS: Sharjah arrests COVID-19-positive patient for breach in quarantine rules, fines over 2,437 others from Sept 1-15

A man from Sharjah who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was arrested by the authorities after he was found violation quarantine rules in the emirate.

The Sharjah Police immediately put the patient in strict quarantine and legal action has been taken after he put many other residents’ lives at risk due to his actions.

“The man was arrested because he did not follow quarantine rules and endangered other people including his family members. He has now been sent back to quarantine with strict monitoring,” said Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police and Head of Sharjah’s Executive Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management as per reports from the Sharjah Police’s official Facebook page.

Brigadier Al Naour stated that as per UAE Attorney General’s Resolution No. 38 of 2020 that outlines violations and sanctions for non-compliance on the country’s precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, a fine of Dh50,000 may be imposed on the person on grounds of knowingly breaching quarantine rules despite testing positive.

In addition, authorities have also caught and fined another 2,437 individuals – who violated a total of 26 types of preventive measures. The most common violations include not wearing masks, social distancing measures, and being caught with more than three passengers in a car.

