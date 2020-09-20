Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RULE-BREAKERS: Sharjah arrests COVID-19-positive patient for breach in quarantine rules, fines over 2,437 others from Sept 1-15

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 7 hours ago

A man from Sharjah who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was arrested by the authorities after he was found violation quarantine rules in the emirate.

The Sharjah Police immediately put the patient in strict quarantine and legal action has been taken after he put many other residents’ lives at risk due to his actions.

RELATED STORY: Dubai shuts down cafe for social distancing violations among customers

“The man was arrested because he did not follow quarantine rules and endangered other people including his family members. He has now been sent back to quarantine with strict monitoring,” said Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police and Head of Sharjah’s Executive Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management as per reports from the Sharjah Police’s official Facebook page.

Brigadier Al Naour stated that as per UAE Attorney General’s Resolution No. 38 of 2020 that outlines violations and sanctions for non-compliance on the country’s precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, a fine of Dh50,000 may be imposed on the person on grounds of knowingly breaching quarantine rules despite testing positive.

In addition, authorities have also caught and fined another 2,437 individuals – who violated a total of 26 types of preventive measures. The most common violations include not wearing masks, social distancing measures, and being caught with more than three passengers in a car.

READ ON: UAE gets tough on COVID-19 rule-breakers

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Fly home with Philippine Airlines as low as AED1,420 for roundtrip tickets

Fly home with Philippine Airlines as low as AED1,420 for roundtrip tickets

4 hours ago
Photo of PH NOT INCLUDED: Rich countries buy over half of promised COVID-19 vaccines

PH NOT INCLUDED: Rich countries buy over half of promised COVID-19 vaccines

5 hours ago
Photo of SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH: List of helplines in the UAE that provide free tele-counselling

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH: List of helplines in the UAE that provide free tele-counselling

6 hours ago
Photo of Husband takes advantage of wife’s trust; withdraws AED 2M (Php26.4M) from wife’s joint account in UAE without consent

Husband takes advantage of wife’s trust; withdraws AED 2M (Php26.4M) from wife’s joint account in UAE without consent

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close