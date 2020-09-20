PH NOT INCLUDED: Rich countries buy over half of promised COVID-19 vaccines

A number of rich nations have already started procuring over half of the stock of promised coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, according to a study.

Non-profit organization Oxfam said in its report that wealthy countries representing about 13 percent of the world’s population have secured 51 percent of the doses of the leading vaccine candidates that are now in late-stage trials. These countries include US, Britain, the EU, Australia, Hong Kong and Macau, Japan, Switzerland and Israel.

The said leading vaccines are estimated to supply about 5.9 billion doses enough to vaccinate three billion people.

“Access to a life-saving vaccine shouldn’t depend on where you live or how much money you have. Covid-19 anywhere is Covid-19 everywhere,” said Robert Silverman of Oxfam America.

The remaining 2.6 billion doses, meanwhile, have been bought by or promised to countries such as India, Bangladesh, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that about 170 countries have joined the plan of World Health Organization (WHO) to distribute vaccines fairly around the world, cautioning that the race to develop the right jab against COVID-19 might lead to fears about its efficacy and safety.