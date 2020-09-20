Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH NOT INCLUDED: Rich countries buy over half of promised COVID-19 vaccines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

A number of rich nations have already started procuring over half of the stock of promised coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, according to a study.

Non-profit organization Oxfam said in its report that wealthy countries representing about 13 percent of the world’s population have secured 51 percent of the doses of the leading vaccine candidates that are now in late-stage trials. These countries include US, Britain, the EU, Australia, Hong Kong and Macau, Japan, Switzerland and Israel.

The said leading vaccines are estimated to supply about 5.9 billion doses enough to vaccinate three billion people.

“Access to a life-saving vaccine shouldn’t depend on where you live or how much money you have. Covid-19 anywhere is Covid-19 everywhere,” said Robert Silverman of Oxfam America.

The remaining 2.6 billion doses, meanwhile, have been bought by or promised to countries such as India, Bangladesh, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico.

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that about 170 countries have joined the plan of World Health Organization (WHO) to distribute vaccines fairly around the world, cautioning that the race to develop the right jab against COVID-19 might lead to fears about its efficacy and safety.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Fly home with Philippine Airlines as low as AED1,420 for roundtrip tickets

Fly home with Philippine Airlines as low as AED1,420 for roundtrip tickets

4 hours ago
Photo of SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH: List of helplines in the UAE that provide free tele-counselling

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH: List of helplines in the UAE that provide free tele-counselling

6 hours ago
Photo of Husband takes advantage of wife’s trust; withdraws AED 2M (Php26.4M) from wife’s joint account in UAE without consent

Husband takes advantage of wife’s trust; withdraws AED 2M (Php26.4M) from wife’s joint account in UAE without consent

6 hours ago
Photo of Warehouse worker jailed for stealing face masks

Warehouse worker jailed for stealing face masks

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close