Married man caught living with girlfriend after lying to wife that he had COVID-19

A married man who purposefully lied to his wife that he had caught the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was caught by authorities living with another woman.

The 28-year-old man from Maharastra in India told his wife through a phone call that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he chose to end his life back in July.

Before the wife could even say anything to ask, her husband disconnected the call – prompting her to ask for help from her brother head to the authorities.

Their search led at the Vashi area where they found the husband’s bike, wallet, keys, and office bag abandoned on a street.

They filed a missing persons complaint and searched through various COVID-19 care centers and testing facilities to continue the search. Authorities also attempted to check CCTV footage and geolocation through the man’s mobile phone but it was unreachable.

However, their continuous probe led authorities to find out that the man had an affair. The police learned that the man was in Indore with a fake identity and had been living at a rented accommodation with his girlfriend.

The man was sent back to face authorities in Mumbai as of September 15.