Husband takes advantage of wife’s trust; withdraws AED 2M (Php26.4M) from wife’s joint account in UAE without consent

A husband of Arab nationality took advantage of a power of attorney granted to him by his wife, after she retired and left the country to return to her homeland, to close her bank account and transfer all her money and service bonuses, amounting to about two million and 92 thousand dirhams, to his own account, without her consent.

The wife came to the UAE to work in a company, where she spent 16 years, during which she began to save from her monthly salary, put it in a joint account with her husband, and granted the latter a power of attorney to manage the account.

The case papers showed that the total amount deposited by the wife, including end-of-service benefits, reached about two million and 92 thousand, before she left the country, so that the husband then proceeded with the procedures for closing the account without her knowledge, in return.

And by referring the case file to the expert committee, the committee’s report clarified that the deposits and withdrawals that took place on the account showed that the total transactions made in the account amounted to 4 million 85 thousand and 617 dirhams, and that the total deposits for the same period amounted to 3 million 321 thousand and 481 dirhams.

The report stated that the husband misused the joint account for his own benefit, deposited and withdrawn amounts, and opened other accounts with the same number of the joint account with the same bank, for some personal projects.

A court of first instance ruled that the husband to pay 2 million 92 thousand and 319 dirhams, in addition to compensation, due to the use of the wife’s money, depriving her from investing and transferring the money that was in the joint account to his own account and closing it without her knowledge.