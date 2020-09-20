Fly home with Philippine Airlines as low as AED1,420 for roundtrip tickets

Filipinos who have long wished to fly back home to be with their loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic can now fly safely together with Philippine Airlines.

The Philippines’ official flag carrier is now offering their September deals where a roundtrip ticket from Dubai to Manila only costs as low as AED1,420 for their roundtrip economy base fare.

Meanwhile, those who wish to fly comfortably can book Philippine Airlines’ Business Class starting from AED 4,000.

Booking dates are from September 14 to 27, 2020. Travel dates begin from November 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021.

PAL ensures the safety of all passengers and its crew with their comprehensive COVID-19 safety measures with constant sanitation and social distancing protocols right before you board the plane up until you land to your destination.

All seats are subject to availability so be sure to book your tickets as early as you can. Seasonality and blackout dates apply.

Fares quoted are exclusive of government taxes, fees and surcharges. Taxes and charges are subject to change with or without prior notice by the authority.

Handcarry allowance will be 7-kg across all flights, while free baggage allowance will vary per route.

The services of Philippine Airlines towards Dubai and the UAE date back to as early as 1982 when Dubai was added to the Middle East route. Fast forward to more than 3 decades today, the airline now serves as one of the main hubs for OFWs and visitors to and from the Philippines.