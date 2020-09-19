COVID-19: UAE reports 809 new cases, total confirmed cases reach 84,242 with one death

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 103,124 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 809 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 84,242.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 404.

MOHAP also reported 722 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 73,512.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from yesterday’s 10,240 to 10,326 as of September 19.

The UAE government has announced on September 14 that it will allow use of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inactivated vaccine in cases of emergency.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said in the recent media briefing released on Emirates News Agency that this announcement is in line with the government’s keenness to protect the safety and wellbeing of its residents, as well the recent success of the clinical trials of the said vaccine.

It added that experts have also made sure that the shot is safe even in emergency cases, and that the manufacturing company is now working on getting the license and registration for the said vaccine.

H.E. Dr Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs said that their study of the third phase of the vaccine showed that it has been proven safe during trials, and that it has been tested to generate an effective immune response against the disease by creating antibodies to fight the virus.

MoHAP also noted that the first recipients of the vaccine will be the frontline workers due to their daily exposure to COVID-19 patients.

“The first recipients of the vaccine will be the frontline health workers because they are interacting with COVID-19 patients and they are exposed to the risk,” he said.

The ministry also noted that, aside from minimal pain in the throat, they did not record any serious side effects that require medical intervention, and that the preliminary results are positive—with volunteers successfully generating antibodies against the virus.