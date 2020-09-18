‘Sabotage?’ Palace doubts dolomite white sand kills fishes in Manila Bay

Malacañang said it is now investigating possible efforts to discredit the government’s dolomite white sand project at the Manila Bay following a fish kill incident.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the warning to the critics of the government.

“Hindi ko po alam kung mayroon ngang sabotahe, pinag-aaralan pa po iyan,” Roque said.

The palace said that freshwater fish tilapia was among those reportedly found dead on the shores of the Manila Bay.

“Ingat-ingat lang po tayo sa panahon ngayon desperado po ang kalaban ng gobyerno, lahat po ginagawa para siraan si Presidente Duterte,” he said.

Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said it was “impossible” for the government project to be the cause of the fish kill in the area.