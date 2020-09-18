Latest News

‘Sabotage?’ Palace doubts dolomite white sand kills fishes in Manila Bay

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Viral Facebook photo

Malacañang said it is now investigating possible efforts to discredit the government’s dolomite white sand project at the Manila Bay following a fish kill incident.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the warning to the critics of the government.

“Hindi ko po alam kung mayroon ngang sabotahe, pinag-aaralan pa po iyan,” Roque said.

The palace said that freshwater fish tilapia was among those reportedly found dead on the shores of the Manila Bay.

“Ingat-ingat lang po tayo sa panahon ngayon desperado po ang kalaban ng gobyerno, lahat po ginagawa para siraan si Presidente Duterte,” he said.

Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said it was “impossible” for the government project to be the cause of the fish kill in the area.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

5 mins ago
Photo of VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

43 mins ago
Photo of ‘No Undas for now’: PH closes down cemeteries, columbariums from Oct.29-Nov.4 nationwide

‘No Undas for now’: PH closes down cemeteries, columbariums from Oct.29-Nov.4 nationwide

2 hours ago
Photo of Remains of OFW killed in Abu Dhabi gas leak blast arrive in Dumaguete

Remains of OFW killed in Abu Dhabi gas leak blast arrive in Dumaguete

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close