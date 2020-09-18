‘No Undas for now’: PH closes down cemeteries, columbariums from Oct.29-Nov.4 nationwide

Malacañang announced that cemeteries and columbariums will be closed starting October 29 to November 4 nationwide.

This means that Filipinos will not be able to hold the annual Undas tradition wherein thousands of Filipinos flock to cemeteries on November 1 and 2.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision was made by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) on Friday.

“Puwede naman po tayo dumalaw bago isara at matapos isara ang mga sementeryo,” Roque said.

Cemeteries and columbarium’s should also maintain the 30% limit capacity for visitors.

Minimum health standards should also be observed at all times. Visitors should wear face masks, face shields and follow social distancing protocols.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez announced that all cemeteries in Metro Manila will be closed from October 29 to November 4 during the observance of All Souls’ and All Saints Day.