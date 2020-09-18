Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jaywalker dead on the spot in Ras Al Khaimah road accident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 14 hours ago

A jaywalker was killed on-the-spot after he was hit by a car in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday night.

The victim, who was only identified as a 28-year-old Asian, was crossing at an undesignated area in the Wakalat Road when the car driven by a 40-year-old Arab man ran over him, reported Khaleej Times.

According to Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department of RAK Police, patrols and paramedics immediately rushed to the accident site but found the victim lying lifeless.

“The body was shifted to the morgue and the accident file referred to the bodies concerned for legal procedures,” he was quoted as saying.

RAK Police urge pedestrians to cross at designated areas only to avoid such accidents from happening.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Five Dubai commercial shops with employees not wearing face masks shut down

Five Dubai commercial shops with employees not wearing face masks shut down

7 hours ago
Photo of Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

8 hours ago
Photo of VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

8 hours ago
Photo of Co-workers fatally stab each other in Sharjah

Co-workers fatally stab each other in Sharjah

9 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close