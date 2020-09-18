Jaywalker dead on the spot in Ras Al Khaimah road accident

A jaywalker was killed on-the-spot after he was hit by a car in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday night.

The victim, who was only identified as a 28-year-old Asian, was crossing at an undesignated area in the Wakalat Road when the car driven by a 40-year-old Arab man ran over him, reported Khaleej Times.

According to Brigadier Ahmad Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department of RAK Police, patrols and paramedics immediately rushed to the accident site but found the victim lying lifeless.

“The body was shifted to the morgue and the accident file referred to the bodies concerned for legal procedures,” he was quoted as saying.

RAK Police urge pedestrians to cross at designated areas only to avoid such accidents from happening.