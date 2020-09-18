Latest News

Five Dubai commercial shops with employees not wearing face masks shut down

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

Dubai authorities have issued closure orders to five establishments in malls at Warsan 3 area after their employees were caught not wearing face masks.

The Dubai Economy said that ten shops were also given warning for not providing the required social distancing markers.

The latest round of inspections in commercial establishments discovered 15 COVID-19 protocol violations.

An intensified crackdown on businesses breaking the preventive measures in place has been launched as UAE recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Photo credit: freepik.com

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

8 hours ago
Photo of VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

8 hours ago
Photo of Co-workers fatally stab each other in Sharjah

Co-workers fatally stab each other in Sharjah

9 hours ago
Photo of ‘Sabotage?’ Palace doubts dolomite white sand kills fishes in Manila Bay

‘Sabotage?’ Palace doubts dolomite white sand kills fishes in Manila Bay

10 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close