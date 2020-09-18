Five Dubai commercial shops with employees not wearing face masks shut down

Dubai authorities have issued closure orders to five establishments in malls at Warsan 3 area after their employees were caught not wearing face masks.

The Dubai Economy said that ten shops were also given warning for not providing the required social distancing markers.

The latest round of inspections in commercial establishments discovered 15 COVID-19 protocol violations.

An intensified crackdown on businesses breaking the preventive measures in place has been launched as UAE recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases.

