Fire breaks out in Sharjah building, leaves 2 injured

A fire broke out in a building in Sharjah on Thursday leaving two people injured.
The National Ambulance said in a post that together with the Sharjah Civil Defense and Sharjah Police, they responded to a fire incident in a residential building located at Al Majaz area.
The two fire victims sustained moderate injuries according to the authorities
They were brought to the Al Qassemi hospital for treatment.
الإسعاف الوطني يستجيب إلى حريق في منطقة المجاز في الشارقة . . National Ambulance Responds to Sharjah Fire in Al Majaz Area . . استجابت طواقم الإسعاف الوطني، إلى جانب فرق الدفاع المدني وشرطة الشارقة، قبل ساعات، لحريق اندلع في مبنى سكني بمنطقة المجاز في الشارقة، ونتج عنه اصابتين متوسطتين (حروق)، تم إسعافهما في الموقع بعد إخلائها من قِبل فرق الدفاع المدني، ونقلهما إلى مستشفى القاسمي لتلقي العلاج اللازم. National Ambulance, along with Sharjah Civil Defense and Sharjah Police, has attended few hours ago the scene of a fire at a residential building in Al Majaz area in Sharjah, which resulted in 2 moderate injuries who were all assessed and treated on scene and transported to Al Qassemi hospital for further treatment.