Latest News

Fire breaks out in Sharjah building, leaves 2 injured

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 7 hours ago

A fire broke out in a building in Sharjah on Thursday leaving two people injured.

The National Ambulance said in a post that together with the Sharjah Civil Defense and Sharjah Police, they responded to a fire incident in a residential building located at Al Majaz area.

The two fire victims sustained moderate injuries according to the authorities

They were brought to the Al Qassemi hospital for treatment.

View this post on Instagram

‎الإسعاف الوطني يستجيب إلى حريق في منطقة المجاز في الشارقة . . National Ambulance Responds to Sharjah Fire in Al Majaz Area . . ‎استجابت طواقم الإسعاف الوطني، إلى جانب فرق الدفاع المدني وشرطة الشارقة، قبل ساعات، لحريق اندلع في مبنى سكني بمنطقة المجاز في الشارقة، ونتج عنه اصابتين متوسطتين (حروق)، تم إسعافهما في الموقع بعد إخلائها من قِبل فرق الدفاع المدني، ونقلهما إلى مستشفى القاسمي لتلقي العلاج اللازم. ‎‏National Ambulance, along with Sharjah Civil Defense and Sharjah Police, has attended few hours ago the scene of a fire at a residential building in Al Majaz area in Sharjah, which resulted in 2 moderate injuries who were all assessed and treated on scene and transported to Al Qassemi hospital for further treatment. . . ‎‏@civildefenceuae @civildefenceshj @shjpolice @moiuae . . #معا_لننتصر #الإسعاف_الوطني #الدفاع_المدني الشارقة #الامارات #إسعاف #طوارئ #حريق #معا_لننتصر #خط_الدفاع_الأول #NationalAmbulance #NationalAmbulanceUAE #CivilDefense #Sharjah #UAE #emtlife #emt #emergency #ambulance #fire #savelives #savinglives #paramedic #covid19

A post shared by National Ambulance UAE (@nambulanceuae) on

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

Animal vaccine lab in China infects over 3,000 people with bacterial disease

1 min ago
Photo of VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens rally behind Pinay being fined by brgy. officers for doing laundry sans face mask

39 mins ago
Photo of ‘Sabotage?’ Palace doubts dolomite white sand kills fishes in Manila Bay

‘Sabotage?’ Palace doubts dolomite white sand kills fishes in Manila Bay

2 hours ago
Photo of ‘No Undas for now’: PH closes down cemeteries, columbariums from Oct.29-Nov.4 nationwide

‘No Undas for now’: PH closes down cemeteries, columbariums from Oct.29-Nov.4 nationwide

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close