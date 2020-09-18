Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Co-workers fatally stab each other in Sharjah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 9 hours ago

Two men who work for the same construction company in Sharjah fatally stabbed each other, reported The National.

Authorities are looking into the angle of “personal issues” that escalated into a violent encounter between the two.

The bodies of the two co-workers, who were only identified as Arab men, were found in Al Madam on Tuesday morning.

The exact location of the crime scene was not revelead.

Their remains were turned over to forensic experts for evaluation.

The case has been referred to prosecutors in Sharjah.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

