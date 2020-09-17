Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves organ transplant center in UAE

Staff Report

(WAM) — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision to establish the National Centre to Regulate Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation, as part of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The decision seeks to regulate and coordinate organ transplants surgeries across the country, and preservation of human tissues. The decision also aims to strengthen medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation in accordance with the highest international standards and ethics of medical practice.

The establishment of the centre represents an effective step to support one of the areas of modern medicine, and unify national efforts in the field of transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues.

The UAE’s organ transplant law was established back in 2016 to regulate the process of organ and tissue donations. This measure marks the UAE as the second country in the whole Middle East to provide organ donation and transplants after Saudi Arabia. The law bans the trafficking of both human organs and tissues.

