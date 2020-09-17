Philippines’ suspends ‘reduced physical distancing’ in public transport

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that it will be reimposing its rule to keep a distance of one meter between public transportation passengers.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque announced this in a tweet on Thursday.

“Sec. [Arthur] Tugade just manifested in the IATF meeting that one-meter rule in public transpo remains until PRRD decides on the matter,” Roque said.

“The 0.75 meter is suspended…. We are back to the one-meter rule until the President decides,” Roque added.

In a message sent to members of the media, the DOTr said: “Sec. Tugade does not savor the scenario that the public views a divided IATF. He does not enjoy seeing a perception that a timeline is being set whereupon the Office of the President should make a decision,” the DOTr said.

Some members of the IATF and Cabinet Secretaries have expressed their apprehension over the implementation of the reduced physical distancing.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano both said that this could compromise the current gains of the government against the coronavirus.