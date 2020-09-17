PH breaches 276,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,375 newly infected patients

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 276,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 3,375 new cases. The total number now stands at 276,289.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 208,096, after 317 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 53 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 4,785.

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.