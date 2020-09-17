Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 276,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,375 newly infected patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 276,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 3,375 new cases. The total number now stands at 276,289.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 208,096, after 317 patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 53 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 4,785.

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: Active cases now past 10,000 in UAE, total at 81,782 with no deaths for past 24 hours

COVID-19: Active cases now past 10,000 in UAE, total at 81,782 with no deaths for past 24 hours

2 hours ago
Photo of Top COVID-19 facts that scientists have backed with research

Top COVID-19 facts that scientists have backed with research

2 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release shocking footage on motorists ignoring red light traffic signals

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release shocking footage on motorists ignoring red light traffic signals

5 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close