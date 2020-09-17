Free webinar this September 25 to give advice on investments starting from AED 80!

Filipinos who wish to get started on investing their money but have no idea where to begin can now get important insights from a seasoned expert in the field of investments.

The Filipino Times will be hosting a free webinar titled ‘TFT USAPANG OFW: Saang Investment aabot ang AED 80 mo? to help OFWs grow their money gradually by setting aside a portion of their monthly earnings to invest, which would help them be secured financially in the long run.

This free webinar will take place this coming September 25, Friday at 12:00 pm UAE time.

FirstMetroSec Assistant Vice President and Head of Business Development & Market Education, Andoy Beltran will share key tips on how OFWs can find affordable and beginner-friendly investment products such as stocks and mutual funds to begin their steps on investing for their future.

With the help of this webinar, OFWs will be able to discern investments that fit their profile and needs so that they can set themselves up towards a more financially stable future when they retire back home.