Latest NewsTFT Reach

Free webinar this September 25 to give advice on investments starting from AED 80!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Filipinos who wish to get started on investing their money but have no idea where to begin can now get important insights from a seasoned expert in the field of investments.

The Filipino Times will be hosting a free webinar titled ‘TFT USAPANG OFW: Saang Investment aabot ang AED 80 mo? to help OFWs grow their money gradually by setting aside a portion of their monthly earnings to invest, which would help them be secured financially in the long run.

This free webinar will take place this coming September 25, Friday at 12:00 pm UAE time.

FirstMetroSec Assistant Vice President and Head of Business Development & Market Education, Andoy Beltran will share key tips on how OFWs can find affordable and beginner-friendly investment products such as stocks and mutual funds to begin their steps on investing for their future.

With the help of this webinar, OFWs will be able to discern investments that fit their profile and needs so that they can set themselves up towards a more financially stable future when they retire back home.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE gets tough on COVID-19 rule-breakers

UAE gets tough on COVID-19 rule-breakers

3 hours ago
Photo of ‘We will do better’: PH plans to provide better internet connectivity

‘We will do better’: PH plans to provide better internet connectivity

4 hours ago
Photo of Pasko ngayong Setyembre: Church group to celebrate 10th Christmas in Dubai this September 25

Pasko ngayong Setyembre: Church group to celebrate 10th Christmas in Dubai this September 25

4 hours ago
Photo of Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close