‘Depressed na lahat kami’: 11 OFW seafarers cry for help to be repatriated from China

39 mins ago

Eleven Filipino seafarers from China have sought the help of Philippine government officials to send them home after being stranded in China for almost two years.

All 11 OFW seafarers are aboard Ocean Star 86 at the Dogshan, Zhanghou City at Fujian Province in China.

“Sana po matulungan kaming makauwi, depressed na lahat kami dito. Halos 1 year and 9 months na kami rito. Tapos na po contract namin na 1 year 2019 hanggang ngayon po nandito pa rin kami,” said Anthony Medina as per reports from ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

Reports from the Department of Foreign Affairs reveal that the Chinese government apparently refused to allow the ship to dock at the port, which hindered their repatriation efforts.

The OFWs are currently being provided food from the owner of the ship, however all meals are currently being rationed strictly by their bosses.

“Nakakapagpadala ‘yung owner ng barko kaso pagdating dito ng pagkain sa barko ‘yung mga opisyal dito tinitipid kami sa pagkain. Talagang ‘di kami pinapayang magluto rito. ‘Yung ibinibigay ng Philippine Consulate na konting relief, sa heater ng tubig namin iniluluto para may makain kami kasi bawal kami magbawal sa kusina,” said Medina.

Despite the struggles, all 11 OFWs remain thankful that none of them got sick and still remain hopeful that they could return home soon.

