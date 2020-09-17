Bus passenger uses live snake as face mask

In a bizarre incident, a man in the United Kingdom took bus passenger by surprise when wrapped a live snake around his head as his ‘face mask’.

The passenger took a bus to Manchester, England on Monday when he was spotted with a large reptile wrapped around his head.

In an interview with Manchester Evening News, a witness said that she thought it was only an unusual mask only to find out that it’s actually a live snake when it started to slither around the handrails.

“It was definitely entertaining,” she said.

UK government has ordered the public to wear a face cover except for those with health conditions and disabilities.

A spokesperson of Transport for Greater Manchester told CNN that public transport passengers should follow the protocols in wearing masks.

“While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin especially when still attached to the snake,” the statement said.

It is unclear if the man was apprehended by authorities.