Latest News

Bus passenger uses live snake as face mask

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 23 mins ago

PA

In a bizarre incident, a man in the United Kingdom took bus passenger by surprise when wrapped a live snake around his head as his ‘face mask’.

The passenger took a bus to Manchester, England on Monday when he was spotted with a large reptile wrapped around his head.

In an interview with Manchester Evening News, a witness said that she thought it was only an unusual mask only to find out that it’s actually a live snake when it started to slither around the handrails.

“It was definitely entertaining,” she said.

UK government has ordered the public to wear a face cover except for those with health conditions and disabilities.

A spokesperson of Transport for Greater Manchester told CNN that public transport passengers should follow the protocols in wearing masks.

“While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin especially when still attached to the snake,” the statement said.

It is unclear if the man was apprehended by authorities.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Philippines’ suspends ‘reduced physical distancing’ in public transport

Philippines’ suspends ‘reduced physical distancing’ in public transport

11 mins ago
Photo of ‘Paano na ang kaldereta?’: Filipinos lash out at FDA for Reno liver spread ban

‘Paano na ang kaldereta?’: Filipinos lash out at FDA for Reno liver spread ban

15 mins ago
Photo of ‘Depressed na lahat kami’: 11 OFW seafarers cry for help to be repatriated from China

‘Depressed na lahat kami’: 11 OFW seafarers cry for help to be repatriated from China

38 mins ago
Photo of LIBRENG PAARAL: Ministry of Education to provide full scholarships for children of UAE’s frontliners

LIBRENG PAARAL: Ministry of Education to provide full scholarships for children of UAE’s frontliners

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close