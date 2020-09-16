Woman allegedly beats daughter to death over online learning; says kid was “hard to teach”

A couple in Indonesia was arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia over the death of their eight-year-old daughter, who was said to have been beaten to death by her mother.



In a report by The Jakarta Post, Cijaku Police said they received a local report from residents regarding a new, suspicious grave in Gunung Keneng public cemetery—noting that no new information about a death was confirmed in the area.



The authorities then found the fully clothed body of a girl when they dug up the grave. After investigations, it was found that the mother tortured the daughter for allegedly not picking up easily the lessons from her online training.



“She was frustrated. She felt her daughter was difficult to teach, so she lost control,” Lebak Police’s criminal investigation unit head, Adj. Comr. David Adhi Kusuma told kompas.com.



He added that the woman allegedly pinched her and hit her head with a broom. When the daughter was showing signs of breathing difficulties, the husband took her outside for fresh air.



After she died, the parents, said Kusuma, took her body to the cemetery and buried her. They were caught after a resident said the couple borrowed his burying tools to bury a cat.



The Jakarta Post reported that the couple is facing trial for child murder—which has a maximum sentence of 10-year jail time and a fine of Rp 200 million (AED 49,372) fine; as well as and attempted murder—which has a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.

