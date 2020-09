WATCH: Huge fire breaks out in Ajman

A massive fire took out four furniture warehouses in Ajman last September 15, as reported by the Ajman Civil Defense.

Officials confirm that there were no casualties reported due to the incident.

Brigadier Abdullaziz Al Al Shamsi Director General of Ajman Civil Defense stated that they worked together with the firefighters from the Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain Civil Defense to take out the fires after the received an alert regarding the incident around noon.

The site has been handed over to the police for further investigations to determine what caused the blaze.