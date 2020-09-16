Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: UAE Royal perishes in car accident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 40 mins ago

A UAE Royal passed away on September 16, Wednesday due to an accident.

The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, is mourning the death of Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, who passed away on Wednesday, in a tragic car accident.

In a statement today, the Court expressed heartfelt condolences to the father of the deceased, Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, and to the rest of the family, asking Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant them patience and solace.

In view of the current situation, and in line with the precautionary measures, Sheikh Humaid will accept condolences via phone or via text messages for three days, starting today.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

17 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: School board member forgets to turn camera off before showering during Zoom meeting

LOOK: School board member forgets to turn camera off before showering during Zoom meeting

33 mins ago
Photo of Bello opposes total lifting of overseas deployment ban for healthcare workers

Bello opposes total lifting of overseas deployment ban for healthcare workers

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 272,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,550 newly infected patients

PH breaches 272,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,550 newly infected patients

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close