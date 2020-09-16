Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Shabu worth PHP748k (AED56,807) seized from OFW in Bulacan

Staff Report

Photo by Malolos City PNP

A former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was arrested by Philippine National Police (PNP) after she was found with illegal drugs worth around PHP748,000 and drug paraphernalia during a raid in Barangay Mojon, Bulacan.
 
In a report by Philippine National Police, Malolos City police chief Lt. Col. Jacqueline Puapo identified the suspect as 46-year-old Marites Montallana. She was nabbed following a buy-bust operation of Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) team headed by Chief Master Sergeant Jayson Salvador.
 
The raid was conducted after an asset confirmed that the former OFW was conducting illegal drug transactions in her apartment. Authorities said she is a big-time drug supplier based on her remittances that showed big amounts of drug transactions.
 
Among those confiscated in her apartment include 110 grams of shabu worth PHP748,000, a small weighing scale, drug paraphernalia, and PHP1,000 marked money.
 
Montallana told the police that the shabu came from a supplier, and that she was selling it to customers in some places in Bulacan and Metro Manila. She is currently facing charges of selling and possession of dangerous drugs under Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

