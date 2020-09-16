Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man caught for failed burglary attempt after returning to get forgotten slipper

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

A man who failed in his alleged attempt to steal a cellphone from a house in General Santos City in the Philippines got caught after he forgot one of his slippers back at the same home.

Authorities initially suspected Bryan Tagpuno as the culprit, and their suspicions were confirmed when they saw him wearing only one slipper.

RELATED STORY: ‘Inosente ako’: Gladys Guevarra’s BF breaks silence, denies stealing money from her

Similar to the fairy tale, they fit the slipper that was left behind to Tagpuno’s foot and it matched his missing footwear.

Tagpuno admitted that he tried to steal the mobile phone but left hurriedly, leaving his slipper in the process. He explained to the authorities that he only did the unlawful deed since he was hungry and had no money to pay for food.

The suspect failed to steal the mobile phone – however, his neighbor still plans to file charges for trespassing.

READ ON: Dubai cleaner steals 86 luxury watches, sells them after

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of CA confirms Lomondot’s post as new PH Ambassador to Kuwait

CA confirms Lomondot’s post as new PH Ambassador to Kuwait

2 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Two ex-PH diplomats in UAE appointed as ambassadors in Hungary and Greece

WATCH: Two ex-PH diplomats in UAE appointed as ambassadors in Hungary and Greece

2 hours ago
Photo of OWWA offers educational assistance for children of OFW members

OWWA offers educational assistance for children of OFW members

3 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: 842 new cases in UAE, total now at 81,782 with one death

COVID-19: 842 new cases in UAE, total now at 81,782 with one death

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close