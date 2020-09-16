Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: School board member forgets to turn camera off before showering during Zoom meeting

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 31 mins ago

Photo credit: Pittsburgh Public Schools via The Tribune Review

A school board member at a public school in Pittsburgh was accidentally seen taking her clothes off and stepping into the shower after she forgot to turn off her camera during their virtual board meeting.
 
According to Channel 11 News’ exchange partners at TribLIVE, Veronica Edwards said this experience is a hard lesson to always check your devices and camera first before doing personal errands.
 
“Hopefully, someone can learn from my experience and turn the camera off when you need to!” she told The Trib.
 
She explained that she has a lot of virtual meetings than ever before, causing her to try to multi-task when some meetings are occurring.
 
“Like many women and caregivers across the country, this has been a challenging time to achieve work-life balance, it’s been nearly impossible for me,” she added.
 
The Trib reported that the incident happen about an hour after a meeting, and that after she went to the shower, she returned to ask a question about a possible language learning software.
 
“My record is strong and my support of our district and our students is my priority. While I regret the incident, I remain committed, resolved and focused on my responsibilities to educate all children even when I make a personal and private mistake,” her statement read.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

15 mins ago
Photo of BREAKING: UAE Royal perishes in car accident

BREAKING: UAE Royal perishes in car accident

38 mins ago
Photo of Bello opposes total lifting of overseas deployment ban for healthcare workers

Bello opposes total lifting of overseas deployment ban for healthcare workers

60 mins ago
Photo of PH breaches 272,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,550 newly infected patients

PH breaches 272,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,550 newly infected patients

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close