Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 13 mins ago

Photo from: Isabela City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office Facebook page

A military chopper has crashed un Basilan province on Wednesday due to bad weather.

Four passengers were reportedly killed according to authorities.

Initial reports said that the ill-fated aircraft is the Philippine Air Force 505 Search and Rescue, with tail number 202.

It crashed in Barangay Upper Manggas in Lantawan town at around 1 p.m.

Maluso Mayor Hanie Bud also confirmed to ABS-CBN that said the helicopter fell in the boundaries of Lantawan and Maluso.

Military says that retrieval operations are underway for the cadavers of the four passengers.

The incident was also confirmed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command.

