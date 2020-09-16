Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bello opposes total lifting of overseas deployment ban for healthcare workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 57 mins ago

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello has opposed the total lifting of the deployment ban for healthcare workers.

In a virtual briefing, the labor chief said that the current coronavirus pandemic and the welfare of the country should be on top priority before sending healthcare workers abroad.

“I am not confident na the clamor for the total deployment will be favorably acted upon kasi unang una I will not recommend kasi we have to first think of our countrymen deeply affected by COVID-19 and kung mataas ang ating transmission paano nalang kung ang magagaling na nurses ay nasa ibang bansa,” Bello said.

The labor secretary added that he will not personally suggest it to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I will not consider recommending to the IATF or even to the President the total lifting of the deployment ban,” he added.

Bello however said that the Inter-Agency Task Force has approved his recommendation to partially lift the ban for health workers with contracts valid until August 31.

“The exemption will cover up to August 31, which I submitted to the IATF. The IATF approved our recommendation, and it is submitted to the President fro his approval. Kung i-approve ng Pangulo at most ‘yung magbenefit 1,200,” Bello said.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

Four killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan

12 mins ago
Photo of LOOK: School board member forgets to turn camera off before showering during Zoom meeting

LOOK: School board member forgets to turn camera off before showering during Zoom meeting

28 mins ago
Photo of BREAKING: UAE Royal perishes in car accident

BREAKING: UAE Royal perishes in car accident

35 mins ago
Photo of PH breaches 272,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,550 newly infected patients

PH breaches 272,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,550 newly infected patients

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close