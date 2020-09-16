Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Alleged illegal recruiter of nurses caught in PH

Authorities have arrested a Filipina who has been alleged and tagged as an illegal recruiter by several Filipino nurses.

Southern Police District’s (SPD) Special Operations Unit nabbed 35-year-old Alma Iglesia from San Pedro in Laguna through an entrapment operation after one of Iglesia’s victims logged a complaint as per a report from ABS-CBN News.

Iglesia faces violations of RA 10022 or Illegal Recruitment and RA 10951 for Large Scale Estafa.

“Sobrang sacrifice natin tapos marami pang gustong manloko, sana hindi na ito maulit sa iba,” said ‘Joy’ one of the victims in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Her ‘modus’ involves promising to help aspiring Filipino nurses who wish to work in the United Kingdom, by paying her a ‘processing fee’ of Php4,000.

Victims shared that beyond the money that they paid, they spent time and resources to accomplish requirements that Iglesia requested, including original documents, in their hopes of flying overseas to work as OFWs.

“Dun sa Php4,000 kulang pa yun sa mga inasikaso namin. Nag-asikaso po kami ng papel tapos yung mga pama-pamasahe pa,” added ‘Shane’ another of Iglesia’s victims.

Police officers estimate that Iglesia victimized over 30 Filipino nurses in just one hospital. Investigations are underway to determine if Iglesia also attempted to lure nurses from other hospitals.

“Lumabas nga po sa aming imbestigasyon na siya ay walang permiso para mag-recruit papuntang abroad. Hirap na hirap na nga ‘yung mga frontliner, bibiktimahin pa,” said SPD Police Major Gilbert Valera.

Police Major Valera warns other nurses to confirm with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) if the person or company that they are dealing with is authorized to recruit for overseas jobs.

Sa atin pong mga nurse diyan na nag-a-apply abroad, kumonsulta lang po kayo sa POEA para malaman po ninyo kung lehitimo o hindi yung taong nag re-recruit sa inyo, ”

