UAE waives AED500K fine of overstaying expat

A UAE expat who overstayed his visa for over a decade has finally got the chance to go back to his country after the government waived all his visa fines and penalties.

Pothugonda Medi, 47, told a Gulf News report that this is the best birthday gift he has ever received.

Medi narrated that he came to the UAE in 2007. He was abandoned by his agent and event confiscated his passport.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, he came to us as he could not find any odd jobs that he used to do earlier for his survival,” Indian Consul General Jithendra Negi said.

The consulate had a hard time helping Medi because he had no proof that he is an Indian citizen.

He was given a one-way travel document for Indians without a valid passport.

“We got his passport copy and realised that his birthday is on September 14. We sped up all the exit formalities soon so as to help him fly home just in time for his birthday,” Negi said.

The consulate also gave him free flight ticket.

Based on the current directive, those with expired or cancelled visas before March 1, 2020 can avail the exemption from fines. They can leave the country until November 17 without fines and no entry ban.