Latest News

UAE waives AED500K fine of overstaying expat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

A UAE expat who overstayed his visa for over a decade has finally got the chance to go back to his country after the government waived all his visa fines and penalties.

Pothugonda Medi, 47, told a Gulf News report that this is the best birthday gift he has ever received.

Medi narrated that he came to the UAE in 2007. He was abandoned by his agent and event confiscated his passport.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, he came to us as he could not find any odd jobs that he used to do earlier for his survival,” Indian Consul General Jithendra Negi said.

The consulate had a hard time helping Medi because he had no proof that he is an Indian citizen.

He was given a one-way travel document for Indians without a valid passport.

“We got his passport copy and realised that his birthday is on September 14. We sped up all the exit formalities soon so as to help him fly home just in time for his birthday,” Negi said.

The consulate also gave him free flight ticket.

Based on the current directive, those with expired or cancelled visas before March 1, 2020 can avail the exemption from fines. They can leave the country until November 17 without fines and no entry ban.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE condemns Houthis for targeting civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, Yemen with ballistic missiles

UAE condemns Houthis for targeting civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, Yemen with ballistic missiles

10 mins ago
Photo of Pag-IBIG Fund to delay Php50 (AED3.79) hike in monthly contributions

Pag-IBIG Fund to delay Php50 (AED3.79) hike in monthly contributions

21 mins ago
Photo of Family begs for help to find UAE-based OFW ‘missing’ for a year now

Family begs for help to find UAE-based OFW ‘missing’ for a year now

35 mins ago
Photo of Two Filipinas among Asia’s Powerbusinesswomen of 2020 – Forbes

Two Filipinas among Asia’s Powerbusinesswomen of 2020 – Forbes

45 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close