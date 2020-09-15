Survey: More Filipinos believe ‘worst is yet to come’ in COVID-19 pandemic

Majority of Filipinos believe that “the worst is yet to come” in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, based on the latest survey released by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Of 1,555 adults polled from July 3 to 6 this year, 57 percent said the worst-case scenario is yet to happen, up from 47 percent in May, the SWS said. The highest of those with this answer came from Metro Manila, with 70 percent. Visayas is at 61 percent, the rest of Luzon is at 56 percent, and Mindanao is at 49 percent.

On the other hand, 35 percent said the “worst is behind us”, down from 44 percent in May. About 8 percent, meanwhile, did not give their answers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of Filipinos jobless, with the country still experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases six months after its onset.